CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lessened by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

