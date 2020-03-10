Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

