Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,624 shares of company stock worth $8,247,981 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

