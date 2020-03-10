Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.53.

DKS stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,988,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

