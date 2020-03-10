Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Raised by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,545 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for 4.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.