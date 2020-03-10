Discovery Value Fund Has $51.42 Million Stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207,198 shares during the quarter. Luckin Coffee comprises approximately 4.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Luckin Coffee worth $51,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $4,357,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000.

Shares of LK stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

