Discovery Value Fund Purchases 37,170 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 32.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $389,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TH Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

