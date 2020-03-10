Discovery Value Fund Sells 100,173 Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its holdings in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,173 shares during the quarter. PPDAI Group makes up approximately 0.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.05% of PPDAI Group worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 1,088.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 121,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 159,868 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

PPDF stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. PPDAI Group Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

PPDAI Group Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.