Discovery Value Fund Sells 15,801 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $510.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

