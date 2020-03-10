Discovery Value Fund Takes $92.44 Million Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 232,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,442,000. Shopify accounts for about 7.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

Shopify stock opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

