Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

