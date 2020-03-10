Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $98.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.