DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lifted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 190.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE:DTE opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $101.68 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

