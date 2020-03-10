Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.