EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.318 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

EBOS Group has a 1 year low of A$18.50 ($13.12) and a 1 year high of A$24.50 ($17.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.66.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company offers health logistics; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services for pharmacy industry; pharmacy management software; medication management solutions; and branding and signage solutions, marketing and promotions, ticketing program, individual store layouts and planograms, loyalty membership, and store performance benchmarking tools to pharmacies, as well as markets and sells health and personal care products.

