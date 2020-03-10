Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Edison International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $369,085,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $175,352,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

