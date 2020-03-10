electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 208.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECOR. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lowered electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in electroCore by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

