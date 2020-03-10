Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 283,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $397.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

