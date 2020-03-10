Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:E opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 162.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

