Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $48.53, approximately 1,398,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,005,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

