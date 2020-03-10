Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $311.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Peter Rayno purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,019.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

