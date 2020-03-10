Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,978 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Dominion Energy makes up 0.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.