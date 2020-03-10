Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

