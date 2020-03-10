Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.94 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 10.1% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.