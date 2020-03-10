Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $943,000 in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

