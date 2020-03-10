Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $955,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

