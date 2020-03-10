Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $963,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 346,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

