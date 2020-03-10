Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.29 and a 200 day moving average of $210.37. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $167.28 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

