Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

