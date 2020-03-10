Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.7% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.