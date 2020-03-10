Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,717,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

