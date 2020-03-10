Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 64,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.