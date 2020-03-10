Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,206 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

NYSE:BLK opened at $419.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

