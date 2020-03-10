Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 215 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,444.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.