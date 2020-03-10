Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.