Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $64.53, 2,728,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,718,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

