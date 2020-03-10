Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evolus were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evolus by 37.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOLS stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Evolus Inc has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.97.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

