Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

