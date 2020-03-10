Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

