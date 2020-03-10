Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 27th

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $104.87 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.