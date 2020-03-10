Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,048 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $227.06 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

