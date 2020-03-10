Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

