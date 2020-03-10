Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 12,812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

