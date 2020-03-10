Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

