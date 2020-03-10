Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing stock opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.34. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $224.37 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.