Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 151 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day moving average of $225.05. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

