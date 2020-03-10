First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a media sentiment score of -1.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.59. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

