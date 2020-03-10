Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s current price.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

FLEX opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

