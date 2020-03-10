Franco Nevada’s (FNV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

FNV stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.58, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

