Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 13,092 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,123,000.

VYM opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

